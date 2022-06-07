Look: Unflattering Photo Of Leonard Fournette Going Viral

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 20: Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers 31-17 at Raymond James Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a photo of Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette started going viral on social media.

The photo didn't pain Fournette in the best light, unfortunately for the running back. In a tight jersey, the former LSU star appeared to be packing a few pounds around the mid-section.

It didn't take long for fans to start reacting to the photo. "That boy on the Kyle Lowry diet," one fan said. Some chose to defend him, rather than pile on.

"He’s Playoff Lenny. Not Workout Warrior Lenny smh," one fan said.

Here's the photo in question.

The photo went viral enough for reporters to ask Fournette about his weight during practice. Speaking to the media on Tuesday morning, Fournette revealed that he's about 240 pounds right now.

He also told reporters he plans to lose between 10-15 pounds before the 2022 season kicks off.