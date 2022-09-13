Look: Unfortunate NFL Fan Video Going Viral Tuesday

Fans were understandably pumped for the first NFL Sunday of the year this past weekend. But perhaps one Cincinnati Bengals fan got a little bit too excited at the pregame tailgate.

A woman wearing Bengals gear was caught on film repeatedly throwing up in her seat at Paycor Stadium, occasionally on a girl wearing a neck brace in front of her.

Take a look at the wild clip here:

To add insult to injury, the reigning Super Bowl runners-up lost their season-opening matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Star quarterback Joe Burrow had a rough outing, throwing four interceptions and losing one fumble in the 23-20 overtime loss.

The Bengals will look to bounce back with an away matchup against the Dallas Cowboys this coming Sunday.