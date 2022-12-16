Look: Unfortunate Play In Cure Bowl Going Viral

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 16: General view of the stadium prior to the game between the Troy Trojans and the UTSA Roadrunners during the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium on December 16, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The first score of the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl came in unconventional fashion.

The Troy Trojans were pinned deep in their own territory after an excellent punt from UTSA. While quarterback Gunnar Watson looked over to the sideline for a play call, the Troy center snapped the ball past his QB and through the back of the end zone.

The play resulted in a safety and a 2-0 lead for UTSA.

Take a look at the play here:

This early bowl game matchup features two of the hottest teams in college football. Both teams are currently on 10-game winning streaks and looking to extend those streaks into the 2023 season.

Perhaps this botched play is the result of some early-game nerves in this highly-anticipated matchup.