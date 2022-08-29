Look: Unhappy College Football Players Send Letter To University President

EAST BERNARD, TEXAS - AUGUST 28: Footballs are seen on the turf before the high school football game between the East Bernard Brahmas and the Edna Cowboys on August 28, 2020 in East Bernard, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Florida A&M football players aren't happy with the university right now.

A total of 88 players wrote and signed a letter to the university president, which included all of the ways that the administration has failed them.

Some of those ways include financial aid delays leading to evictions, class registration delays, bad advice on eligibility requirements, cutting funding for Summer housing, cutting tickets for family, and many more.

The team is going to play out their season, but they will also protest their lack of support from the university by kneeling during the alma mater.

Florida A&M kicked off its 2022 campaign on Saturday against North Carolina, a game that was a lot closer than the score indicated. The Tar Heels beat the Aggies 56-24, but this was only an 11-point game heading into the fourth quarter.

The Aggies were also down to only seven scholarship offensive linemen for this contest.

If the school doesn't make changes that appeal to the players, there could be a mass exodus of players leaving after this season ends.