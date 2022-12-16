Look: Unhappy Fan Going Viral During Bowl Game

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 16: General view of the stadium prior to the game between the Troy Trojans and the UTSA Roadrunners during the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium on December 16, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The UTSA Roadrunners were crushed by penalties late in the first half of their Cure Bowl matchup against Troy.

Some of these calls were obvious — others were more questionable.

A UTSA fan is going viral on social media for his reaction to one of these calls against his team.

Take a look at the photo here:

This penalty-assisted drive for Troy resulted in the first touchdown of the game for the Trojans, pulling the halftime score to 12-7.

UTSA notched five penalties for 44 yards in the first half. Troy collected just two penalties for 21 yards. Before heading into the locker room at halftime, head coach Jeff Traylor addressed the Roadrunners' penalty issues.

"We've got to clean that up," he said.

This fan certainly agrees with that statement.