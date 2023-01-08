Look: Updated AFC Playoff Standings Following Chiefs' Week 18 Win

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 06: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) motions for a first down after a play against the Tennessee Titans on November 6th, 2022 at GEHA field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The road to the Super Bowl once again goes through Arrowhead.

After the Chiefs secured a Week 18 win to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, Kansas City made sure that it would host the AFC Championship should the Bengals advance that far.

However, if the Bills win on Sunday and play the Chiefs in the conference title game, it'll be held at a neutral site.

Here's how fans reacted to the playoff update over the weekend.

"Bengals got screwed," a user said.

"Totally not fair to the Bengals… beat the Chiefs and I think were on the verge of handling the Bills," another replied.

"Mickey Mouse 1 seed BTW."

"This makes zero sense at all."

"As a Bills fan, I think if any of these three teams meet head to head in the AFC champ game it should on a neutral field," another tweeted.

Tomorrow will go a long way in further shaping the AFC playoff picture.