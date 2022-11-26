Look: Urban Meyer Had "M" Removed From His Name Today

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Now years removed from his Ohio State career, Urban Meyer is still participating in a long-standing rivalry tradition.

During Saturday's Big Noon Kickoff, the Fox Sports analyst had the "M" in his name crossed out.

The Buckeyes faithful have been taking part in this rivalry-week tradition for decades, crossing out all "M's" in preparation for "The Game" against Michigan.

Take a look at Urban -eyer here:

Meyer coached at Ohio State from 2012-18, winning two National Championships and collecting an 83-9 overall record. He went undefeated in the rivalry against Michigan, beating Wolverines coach Brady Hoke three times and coach Jim Harbaugh four times.

Big Noon Kickoff is outside of Columbus' Ohio Stadium in preparation for this afternoon's massive game.

Both teams are undefeated with 11-0 records. The winner of today's contest will advance to the Big Ten Championship and put themselves in excellent position for a College Football Playoff berth.