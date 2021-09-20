Look: Urban Meyer Has A Message For Jaguars Fans

The Urban Meyer era has not gotten off to a very good start in Jacksonville, as the Jaguars are 0-2 on the season.

Jacksonville opened the season with a blowout loss to the Houston Texans. The Jaguars played a little better in Week 2, but still lost, falling to the Denver Broncos at home.

The Jaguars have now lost 17 straight games. While Meyer has only been a part of two losses, he still feels for the fan base.

The first-year NFL head coach issued a message to the Jaguars’ fan base following the loss on Sunday afternoon.

“Hang in there with us. We’re going to get better,” Meyer said. “The one thing about Jacksonville and the 904, go to sleep knowing there’s not going to be any group working harder to get this thing flipped.”

Meyer appears to be committed to a rebuild in Jacksonville, but it’s not a great sign when you have to urge fans to stay patient after just two games.

The Jaguars will look to win their first game of the season next weekend, when they take on the Arizona Cardinals at home.

Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T.