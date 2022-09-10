Look: Urban Meyer Is "All In" On 1 College Football Team

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former player Urban Meyer, rumored to be the next USC head coach, appears at the USC game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Last weekend, the college football world watched as the Georgia Bulldogs dismantled the Oregon Ducks in their season-opener.

Fans weren't sure what to expect from a Georgia team that lost plenty of talent to the NFL. Well, a 49-3 beatdown of the Ducks show football fans that Georgia could be in for a repeat.

That was a question posed to the FOX college football crew this morning. Former college football coach Urban Meyer made it clear that he's all in on the Bulldogs.

"I'm all-in on Georgia. I didn't expect that," he said. "Not only did they have 15 players drafted, they had five first-rounders on defense - an NFL record. It was systematic beatdown from offense, defense and special teams."

"I didn't expect that. The two most underrated names in college football to me are offensive coordinator Todd Monken...and also Stetson Bennett."

Georgia will improve to 2-0 this afternoon - barring a massive upset - with a win over Samford.

Can the Bulldogs win it all again?