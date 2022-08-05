Look: Urban Meyer Is Trending During Jaguars-Raiders Game

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 23: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer lasted less than a full season as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

After leading the Jaguars to a 2-11 record, Meyer was fired as the team's head coach. In the months since, the team hired Doug Pederson and looked to right the ship - and save Trevor Lawrence's young career in the process.

The first step towards both of those took place on Thursday night when the Jaguars took the field against the Las Vegas Raiders for the Hall of Fame Game.

Fans were conflicted between wanting to see Meyer on the sidelines and being glad he's no longer the coach of the team.

"I miss Urban Meyer looking sick on the sidelines during Jags games," one person said.

"I just want to say, THANK GOODNESS Urban Meyer is gone. The off-season has been so quiet," another fan said.

"Remember that one time that Urban Meyer was the coach for the Jaguars? Yeah that was a fun time lol," said a third fan.

Can the Jaguars find success on the field with Doug Pederson on the sideline?