Look: Urban Meyer Is Trending During Tonight's NFL Playoff Game

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Well, on the bright side... the Jacksonville Jaguars can't play any worse than they did in the first half. On the other hand, they're playing so poorly that people think Urban Meyer is still coaching the team.

The former Jags coach began to trend on social media after Jacksonville's horrid start, one that saw Trevor Lawrence throw four interceptions before cutting the lead to 20 just before the break.

Here's some of what had Meyer's name resurfacing:

"This is somehow Urban Meyer's fault," a fan said.

"Urban Meyer watching the Jaguars get embarrassed," tweeted NFL Memes.

"Jaguars Stadium plays Enter Sandman as Urban Meyer trots in from the bullpen to save the day," another joked.

"You know Urban Meyer has a big smile on his face right now," another tweeted. "Because he’s a bad person."

"Trevor Lawrence throwing 3 INTs in the first quarter is absolutely Urban Meyer's fault. I don't know how it is, but he's definitely to blame."

Down 27-7 as the second half gets underway, the Jags still have time to turn it around.