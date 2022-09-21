Look: Urban Meyer Makes Opinion On Michigan Fans Clear

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on against the Clemson Tigers during the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Born and raised in Ohio and going on to coach the Ohio State Buckeyes for seven years, there's no Big Blue blood running through Urban Meyer's veins

Meyer will soon find himself back in Ann Arbor on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" and speaking on "Urban's Take with Tim May," the college football analyst had some nice things to say about the Wolverines and their fans.

Well, they’re a passionate fanbase. We’re going to have good security. I’ll tell you, they’ve got a heck of team this year but you just don’t know. They look fast, they look well coached with the two new coordinators. But how do you prepare to go to Ann Arbor? It’s like Columbus, Ohio, it’s like Tuscaloosa. It’s a great, passionate fanbase that cares deeply.

Meyer admitted that as a Buckeye-for-life, there's not a lot to like about the team up north but they definitely have his respect.

You know, there’s probably not a lot of like for a guy who used to coach Ohio State, but I think everyone knows I have incredible respect for the Wolverines. Always have. I was great friends, well not great friends — but I was friends with Bo Schembechler. He was a mentor of mine. Actually went to go spend some time with him when I first went to Bowling Green. I grew up in the 10 Year War. I always tell people there’s rivalries and then there’s The Game. There’s no comparison.

Meyer will be on-hand with Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart as Michigan hosts its first conference game vs. Maryland.