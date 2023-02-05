Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Best Player He's Ever Coached

MIAMI - JANUARY 08: Urban Meyer of the Florida Gators smiles as he is presented with the National Championship trophy after their 24-14 win against the Oklahoma Sooners during the FedEx BCS National Championship game at Dolphin Stadium on January 8, 2009 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)

In 35-plus years of coaching, Urban Meyer had coached hundreds of players at all levels of football. But only one can stand as the best he's ever coached.

Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer asserted that his former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin was the greatest player he ever coached. He said that when Harvin was healthy, he was comparable to Reggie Bush.

"Percy Harvin. And this is including Zeke Elliott, the Bosas, Mike Thomas - these great players. But Percy Harvin is the best player that I've ever coached to put on a helmet," Meyer said. "He had migraine headaches and he had injuries to his lower legs. But when he was right I think he was one of the greatest of all-time.

"You know Reggie Bush is my (broadcast) partner on FOX... With the ball in their hand, I can't imagine in college two better players in the history of the game."

That's some incredibly high praise coming from the man who coached multiple Heisman Trophy winners and first-round draft picks.

But Percy Harvin might honestly be the best dual-threat runner and receiver that the Florida Gators have ever had. In three seasons at Florida he finished top two in yards from scrimmage each time and was a major force behind their two national title wins.

In 36 games, Harvin had 3,781 yards from scrimmage and 32 touchdowns.

Harvin went on to become a first-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, a Pro Bowler with the Minnesota Vikings and a Super Bowl winner with the Seattle Seahawks.

