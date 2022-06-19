Look: Urban Meyer Shoots Down 1 Future Coaching Job

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 23: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The afterglow of Urban Meyer's failed Jacksonville tenure is still strong, meaning that most hight-level programs are staying away from the legendary college coach.

But Meyer is still just 57-years-old, leading some to believe that a potential return to Bowling Green could be in the cards.

However, per Dave Briggs of the Toledo Blade, Urban Meyer shot that idea down in a text conversation with the journalist.

'Wow. What a question,' Meyer texted. 'I do love BG. However, I could not see that happening. We are enjoying our lives and kids/grandkids.'

Meyer has stepped away from coaching a couple of times over the course of his career, so speculation will likely resume for the foreseeable future.

Urban Meyer and Bowling Green would seemingly be a hand-in-glove fit. Especially as a chance for the three-time national champion to rehabilitate his image following a disastrous stint with the Jaguars.

For now though, the former coach will enjoy the off-time with his family.