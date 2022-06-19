Look: Urban Meyer Shoots Down 1 Future Coaching Job
The afterglow of Urban Meyer's failed Jacksonville tenure is still strong, meaning that most hight-level programs are staying away from the legendary college coach.
But Meyer is still just 57-years-old, leading some to believe that a potential return to Bowling Green could be in the cards.
However, per Dave Briggs of the Toledo Blade, Urban Meyer shot that idea down in a text conversation with the journalist.
'Wow. What a question,' Meyer texted. 'I do love BG. However, I could not see that happening. We are enjoying our lives and kids/grandkids.'
Meyer has stepped away from coaching a couple of times over the course of his career, so speculation will likely resume for the foreseeable future.
Urban Meyer and Bowling Green would seemingly be a hand-in-glove fit. Especially as a chance for the three-time national champion to rehabilitate his image following a disastrous stint with the Jaguars.
For now though, the former coach will enjoy the off-time with his family.