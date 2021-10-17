Look: Urban Meyer’s Postgame Speech Video Going Viral

The Jacksonville Jaguars earned their first win of the season on Sunday, taking down the Miami Dolphins in London.

Jacksonville topped Miami, 23-20, to improve to 1-5 on the season. The Dolphins, meanwhile, fell to 1-5 on the year.

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Urban Meyer – it’s his own fault, of course – but it had to feel pretty good to get a win on Sunday.

The Jaguars released video of Meyer’s postgame speech.

“A lot of love in this locker room,” the team tweeted.

A lot of love in this locker room.#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/W3UTLaXej0 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 17, 2021

Jaguars fans were pretty thrilled with the win.

“Almost as if he never lost the locker room, but the media tried to spread a narrative,” one fan replied to the video.

“But national pundits told us he lost the locker room though…” another fan added.

“Gotta give credit on that last 4th and 7 when they hit that slant. Great call and executed absolutely perfectly. Hopefully now that they can string a few Ws together,” another fan wrote.

The Jaguars will now get an off week, before taking on the Seahawks on Halloween.