Look: Urban Meyer’s Postgame Speech Video Going Viral

Urban Meyer's postgame speech video.

The Jacksonville Jaguars earned their first win of the season on Sunday, taking down the Miami Dolphins in London.

Jacksonville topped Miami, 23-20, to improve to 1-5 on the season. The Dolphins, meanwhile, fell to 1-5 on the year.

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Urban Meyer – it’s his own fault, of course – but it had to feel pretty good to get a win on Sunday.

The Jaguars released video of Meyer’s postgame speech.

“A lot of love in this locker room,” the team tweeted.

Jaguars fans were pretty thrilled with the win.

“Almost as if he never lost the locker room, but the media tried to spread a narrative,” one fan replied to the video.

“But national pundits told us he lost the locker room though…” another fan added.

“Gotta give credit on that last 4th and 7 when they hit that slant. Great call and executed absolutely perfectly. Hopefully now that they can string a few Ws together,” another fan wrote.

The Jaguars will now get an off week, before taking on the Seahawks on Halloween.

