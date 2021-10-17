Look: Urban Meyer’s Reaction To Field Goal Going Viral

Few coaches in NFL history, if any, have appeared to live and die with their team’s success and failure as much as Urban Meyer.

Case in point: Meyer’s reaction to the Jaguars’ latest field goal.

Jacksonville just tied the game against Miami, 20-20, thanks to a long field goal by kicker Matthew Wright. The kick appeared to be going way right, but hooked back at the last second, just making it inside the upright.

The Jaguars and the Dolphins are now tied up with a couple of minutes to play.

The field goal was great, Kevin Harlan's call was even better. pic.twitter.com/QNe6c82nLf — The Big Lead (@TheBigLead) October 17, 2021

Meyer had a pretty crazy reaction to the field goal. He looked like he was about to collapse in emotion as the kick was called good.

This was the reaction after they MADE the kick. https://t.co/47x0RtXtSM — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 17, 2021

Most NFL coaches just don’t show that kind of emotion on the sideline. After all, it’s an 18-week season. It’s going to take a lot out of you to react like that with every big play.

But that’s been Urban Meyer throughout his career.

We’ll see what happens the rest of the way. The Jaguars and the Dolphins are playing on CBS.