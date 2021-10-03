The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer’s Wife Tweeted About His ‘Night Out’

urban meyer and his wife shelley meyer after the rose bowlPASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer and wife Shelley Meyer celebrate after the Ohio State Buckeyes win the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, was apparently aware of his night out in Columbus – at least part of it, anyway.

On Saturday, alleged photos and videos of the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach enjoying himself at a bar went viral on social media. It didn’t take very long for the first-year NFL head coach to start trending on Twitter, with reactions pouring in from the sports world.

Meyer’s night out appeared to happen on Friday evening.

The NFL head coach’s wife, Shelley Meyer, tweeted about it over the weekend. She said she was babysitting their grandchildren while “Buddy” – a.k.a Urban – had a night out.

Shelley Meyer quote-tweeted the above photo with: “Meanwhile, I am babysitting. #MyChoice #MimiRules #BuddyDeservedANightOut”

Urban Meyer is four games into his NFL career. He’s started off with four straight losses, including a heartbreaking defeat in Cincinnati on Thursday night.

“It’s devastating, heartbreaking,” Meyer told reporters postgame. “Usually I’m not wrong about stuff like that, that I just see a good team in there. I see good guys, good hearts. I see guys at work and I told them I’m not wrong about that stuff. This team is going to win some games.”

Meyer and the Jaguars will return to the field on Sunday, Oct. 10 against the Titans.

