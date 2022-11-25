Look: USA Fans Chant At World Cup Going Viral

AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: United States fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and USA at Al Bayt Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Stu Forster/Getty Images

The debate between calling the sport "soccer" or "football" has raged for decades and the fans have made it clear which side they're on during today's USA-England game.

In the first half it was a war of words between supporters of both teams. England fans had a litany of chants that they often use for games, while the American fans had a new one.

During the 40th minute, FOX microphones began picking up fans chanting "It's called soccer!" The clip is going viral with over 65,000 views in 15 minutes.

Nevertheless, the debate is continuing just about everywhere - especially in the comments section for this clip.

Soccer vs. Football has always been a contentious debate. Former USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard recently told TheSpun that he would get teased about calling it soccer while he was playing in England.

Various ad campaigns have invoked that longstanding debate leading up to the World Cup. One campaign from Frito-Lay has Peyton Manning and soccer icon David Beckham hilariously debating the different ways of calling the game.

Whoever wins this game will have bragging rights over the "proper" way to say the word for at least the next four years, maybe much longer.