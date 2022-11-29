Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 09: A USC Trojans helmet on the field before the college football game between the USC Trojans and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 9, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season.

Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams retweeted a post about Thornton's transfer intentions.

The USC football program became an immediate powerhouse through the transfer portal this past offseason. In addition to Williams making his way over from Oklahoma, the team also brought in five-star Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison from Pitt.

The Trojans are ranked No. 4 in the nation as they head into this year's PAC 12 Championship against the No. 14 Utah Utes. If they're able to notch another win, they should punch their ticket to this year's College Football Playoff.

Thornton reeled in 17 catches for 366 yards and one touchdown in his freshman season with the Ducks. He should be an excellent wide receiver decision wherever he ends up next season.