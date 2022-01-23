The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: USC Transfer QB Jaxson Dart Reacts To Ole Miss Visit

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart attempts a pass.LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 27: USC Trojans quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) during a college football game between the BYU Cougars against the USC Trojans on November 27, 2021, at United Airlines Field at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart teased a possible transfer to Ole Miss via his Twitter on Saturday.

Dart shared a few photos of what he’d look like as a member of the Rebels program. Tagging head coach Lane Kiffin and passing game coordinator John David Baker in the post as well.

“Hotty Toddy on the move!?” the QB tweeted.

As a freshman at USC this past season, Jaxson Dart completed nearly 62% of his passes for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns to five interceptions across six games. He also added two scores with his legs.

A four-star recruit out of Utah, Dart was widely regarded as a top-10 signal-caller in his class. And the No. 2 player from his home state.

At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Dart possesses prototypical size for the position and has shown the ability to be accurate with the football, while displaying a nice understanding of the game.

Dart is one of the many high-profile college QB’s on the move. His departure from the Trojans likely clears the way for former Oklahoma star Caleb Williams to reunite with Lincoln Riley in sunny, Southern California.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.