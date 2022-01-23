Look: USC Transfer QB Jaxson Dart Reacts To Ole Miss Visit

Former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart teased a possible transfer to Ole Miss via his Twitter on Saturday.

Dart shared a few photos of what he’d look like as a member of the Rebels program. Tagging head coach Lane Kiffin and passing game coordinator John David Baker in the post as well.

“Hotty Toddy on the move!?” the QB tweeted.

As a freshman at USC this past season, Jaxson Dart completed nearly 62% of his passes for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns to five interceptions across six games. He also added two scores with his legs.

A four-star recruit out of Utah, Dart was widely regarded as a top-10 signal-caller in his class. And the No. 2 player from his home state.

Ole Miss gonna be a fun program to cover in 2022 if Lane lands Jaxson Dart❕💫 Great people at Ole Miss too….and it's about to get better ☑️#partyinthesip #hottytoddy pic.twitter.com/IzGJzIn4lw — Scott Schrader (@Scott_Schrader) January 22, 2022

At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Dart possesses prototypical size for the position and has shown the ability to be accurate with the football, while displaying a nice understanding of the game.

Dart is one of the many high-profile college QB’s on the move. His departure from the Trojans likely clears the way for former Oklahoma star Caleb Williams to reunite with Lincoln Riley in sunny, Southern California.