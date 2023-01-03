Look: Utah Cheerleader Went Viral During Rose Bowl

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 02: Utah cheerleaders are seen prior to the game against Penn State at the Rose Bowl today, during the134th Rose Parade on January 2, 2023 in Pasadena, California. It takes about 7,000 hours and more than 500,000 flowers and other natural materials to decorate one float for the 5 1/2-mile parade through Pasadena, California. Watched by hundreds of thousands and televised to tens of millions of people, the Tournament of Roses Parade began in 1890 and in 1902, the Rose Bowl college football game was added to the days events to help fund the parade. Traditionally, the parade is held on New Year's Day except when it falls on a Sunday, a long-standing rule to prevent frightening horses outside of churches along the parade route and disrupting services. This year, it will occur on Monday, January 2. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) David McNew/Getty Images

On Monday afternoon, the Penn State Nittany Lions faced off against the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl.

With both teams looking to end the season a high note, it was a very competitive game. Well, at least until Utah starting quarterback Cam Rising left the game with a knee injury.

In his absence, the Nittany Lions took over, outscoring Utah 21-7 in the second half en route to a 35-21 win. The lasting image from the game didn't happen on the field of play, though.

Just outside the lines, a Utah cheerleader was stealing the nation's attention.

Here's a look at the cheerleader's moves.

It's not the first time this season a male cheerleader has stolen the spotlight for Utah. Just a few months ago, the football world couldn't get enough of a cheerleader's reactions.