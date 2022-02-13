Look: Vacation Photos Of Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Are Going Viral

Tom Brady and his wife, world-renowned supermodel Gisele Bundchen, are clearly enjoying Brady’s retirement.

Brady announced his retirement just under two weeks ago. It didn’t take long for him to hop on a plane and take a well-deserved retirement vacation.

Brady and Gisele hit up the beautiful beaches of Costa Rica this week. Pictures show the two well-known celebrities holding hands and taking a stroll on the sand.

“Tom Brady hung up his football cleats and slipped on some sneakers for a romantic walk in the sand with Gisele,” writes TMZ Sports. “TB12 and Gisele are on their annual beach vacation down in Costa Rica … and locked hands Friday as they strolled along the sand … with a cute pup in tow.”

Take a look. You can find all the pics in the link.

Tom Brady holds hands with Gisele Bundchen on a romantic beach stroll down in Costa Rica. https://t.co/CpY9aGNxDp — TMZ (@TMZ) February 12, 2022

It looks like Tom Brady will be watching the Super Bowl from Costa Rica. But there’s no doubt he would have probably preferred to be playing in instead of watching it on Sunday.

Gisele played a big role in Brady’s decision to retire. He had long said he wanted to spend more time with his family. And there’s no doubt Gisele grew tired of seeing Brady take so many hits over the years.

Brady will now have plenty of time to vacation as much as he’d like. He’s earned it, as has his family.