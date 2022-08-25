Look: Vanessa Bryant Reacts To Jury's Ruling On Her Case

Vanessa Bryant, widow of Lakers star Kobe Bryant, leaves federal court in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, after a jury awarded her and another man $31 million in damages for the graphic photos sheriff's deputies and firefighters took of the 2020 helicopter crash scene that killed Bryant, his daughter, and seven others. Robert Gauthier/Getty Images

On Wednesday, a jury awarded Vanessa Bryant $16 million in regards to her lawsuit against Los Angeles County.

Bryant sued Los Angeles County because deputies and firefighters shared photos of Kobe, Gianna and seven other victims who were killed in a tragic helicopter accident that took place in January 2020.

The jury agreed that these photos invaded Bryant's privacy and caused emotional distress.

After the verdict, Bryant went on Instagram to share a message to her husband and daughter.

"All for you," Bryant wrote. "I love you! JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi! #BetOnYourself #Mambaday #Mambamentality."

Bryant testified that the photos that were taken at the crash site "compounded" her grief. She would have panic attacks at the thought of the photos going public.

"I live in fear every day of being on social media and these popping up," Bryant testified. "I live in fear of my daughters being on social media and these popping up."

Bryant's co-plaintiff, Chris Chester, lost his wife and daughter in the crash. He was awarded $15 million on Wednesday.