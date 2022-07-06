Look: Vendor Reportedly Banned From "Dangerous" Activity At Dodgers Games

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 01, 2022: A general stadium view during the fourth inning of a game between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers against the at Dodger Stadium on May 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

For nearly 60 years, peanut vendor Roger Owens aka "Roger Owens the Peanut Man" has been a regular at Dodger Stadium, selling his product with his signature tosses and flair. But he's been banned from doing one thing at future games.

According to TMZ, Owens is no longer allowed to toss peanuts to fans at the stadium. The ban isn't coming from the Dodgers though.

Levy Restaurants, the company in charge of concessions at Dodger Stadium, is the real culprit. The company has deemed Owens' overhand and behind-the-back peanut tosses too dangerous to continue.

Speaking to the LA Times, Owens admitted that he was heartbroken by the decision. He said that he has always given fans enough time to see his peanut tosses coming to avoid injury.

"They have time to see it coming," Owens said. "It’s not some bullet that goes straight through. I’m always wanting to make sure that whoever I am throwing to will catch the bag of peanuts."

It's most likely that the ban was done to prevent lawsuits in the event that an errant throw from Roger Owens injured a fan.

Even though the Dodgers' 2022 ticket agreement protects the team and the vendors from lawsuits, it might be a PR nightmare.

If there's any hope for Owens being allowed to continue his art, it's that this isn't the first time a ban like this has been made. Previous bans in the 1970s and 1980s were ultimately overturned after fan backlash.

Owens might not be allowed to do this for the foreseeable future. But that doesn't mean it'll be a permanent arrangement.