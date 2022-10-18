Look: Veteran NASCAR Driver Is Furious With Bubba Wallace

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - MAY 14: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #52 Halmar International Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 14, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR veteran Joey Logano is no fan of Bubba Wallace's retaliation against Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend.

Hopping on SiriusXM NASCAR radio, Logano gave his take on the incident, saying "there's no room" for what Wallace did.

Bubba got squeezed ... the retaliation is not ok in the way it happened. If he spun him to the infield, maybe it's a little better? Maybe. But right where you're hooking someone in the dogleg... is not ok. I don't know if everyone realizes how bad that could've been. That could've been the end of Kyle Larson's career. That, to me, was what was on the line. Or his life. ... There's no room for that. You can't do that.

The contact took place on Lap 94 of Sunday's playoff race, which sent both cars into the outside barrier. After the collision, Bubba walked down to Larson's wrecked vehicle and began shoving the driver into the infield.

Wallace was visibly frustrated after the race. But upon some reflection, the 23XI driver issued an apology for his actions via his social media accounts.

NASCAR officials will reportedly review Sundays series of events over the next several days.