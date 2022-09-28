Look: Veteran NFL Player Has Quietly Retired At 30

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman has secretly called it quits.

Daryl Williams, who originally signed a three-year extension with the Bills in March of last year before he was released earlier this year, has quietly stepped away from football.

Bills beat reporter Matt Parrino was discussing Williams as a potential offensive line option for the team to look at since they're hurting up front, but noted in a screenshot that Williams has created a new Instagram account for a business.

"I know we’ve spoken about Daryl Williams as a potential o-line option for the #Bills to look into. It appears the former tackle/guard has called it a career. He just created new IG account for a business he’s named “Trench Mob Academy” to train o-linemen. It says he’s retired," Parrino tweeted.

Williams started in all 17 games for the Bills last season before he was released. Before that, he started all 16 games for Buffalo in 2020 and was a starter in Carolina for five seasons.

Best of luck in your future endeavors, Daryl!