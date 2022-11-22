Look: Veteran NFL Running Back Reacts To Getting Cut

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 08: Melvin Gordon #25 of the Denver Broncos gestures prior to facing the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The Melvin Gordon era in Denver officially came to an end on Monday.

Gordon was waived by the Broncos after he had another fumble deep in enemy territory. Gordon fumbled near the goal line, costing the Broncos a touchdown late in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders.

This was his fifth fumble of the season and the second that was lost.

After he was waived, he posted a "goodbye" picture on his Instagram story and he seemed happy that he was getting a fresh start.

Given his experience, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him picked up by another team. Despite his fumbling issues, he's still compiled 90 rushes for 318 yards and two touchdowns.

As for the Broncos, Latavius Murray will take over the starter's role for the remainder of the season.

He's played in five games and has already compiled 63 carries for 209 yards and three touchdowns.