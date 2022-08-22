Look: Veteran Wide Receiver Wants To Play With Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Washington Football Team in the game at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Kenny Stills is looking for help to land himself in Green Bay.

On Twitter Monday, the veteran receiver asked his followers to "flood Aaron Rodgers mentions" and let the reigning MVP that he'd love to come play with him.

A former Saint, Dolphin and Texan, Stills enjoyed a fair amount of success over the first seven seasons of his career.

However, over the last two years, the 30-year-old has only appeared in 23 games, starting four and recording just 17 catches for 212 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

That said, the Packers may want to take what they can get considering the team's young/mostly unproven receiving core.