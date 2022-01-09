The Spun

Look: Vic Fangio Has Honest Admission On Broncos Quarterbacks

Vic Fangio walks off the field.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: Head coach Vic Fangio of the Denver Broncos yells at his players to get off the field following a win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio kept it all the way real after Saturday’s Week 18 loss to the Chiefs. Following the game, Fangio was asked what’s separating the Broncos from the rest of the AFC West.

“Those other three teams have top-shelf quarterbacks, which is obvious to everybody,” Fangio responded.

While there’s certainly more than a kernel of truth to that statement, perhaps Fangio’s seat was getting so hot that he didn’t mind pushing his QB room in front of a bus.

In spite of the Broncos’ record, the team plays hard for their head coach. And they gave the Kansas City Chiefs all they could handle for nearly 60 minutes in the last game of the season.

Denver seemingly has all the pieces, but their quarterback situation is holding them back, especially this season. While Teddy Bridgewater is a beloved member of the locker room, he’s best served as a bridge starter at this point in his career.

Meanwhile, former second-round pick Drew Lock has shown the franchise that he’s clearly not the answer in Mile High.

Fangio’s future in Denver is certainly tenuous, to say the least. These comments may not have helped his cause.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.