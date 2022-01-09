Look: Vic Fangio Has Honest Admission On Broncos Quarterbacks

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio kept it all the way real after Saturday’s Week 18 loss to the Chiefs. Following the game, Fangio was asked what’s separating the Broncos from the rest of the AFC West.

“Those other three teams have top-shelf quarterbacks, which is obvious to everybody,” Fangio responded.

"Those other three teams have top-shelf quarterbacks, which is obvious to everybody." Vic Fangio on what's separating the Broncos from the rest of the AFC West.#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/KZHfInHmFe — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 9, 2022

While there’s certainly more than a kernel of truth to that statement, perhaps Fangio’s seat was getting so hot that he didn’t mind pushing his QB room in front of a bus.

In spite of the Broncos’ record, the team plays hard for their head coach. And they gave the Kansas City Chiefs all they could handle for nearly 60 minutes in the last game of the season.

Denver seemingly has all the pieces, but their quarterback situation is holding them back, especially this season. While Teddy Bridgewater is a beloved member of the locker room, he’s best served as a bridge starter at this point in his career.

#BroncosCountry is done with Vic Fangio Era, even if Broncos aren’t. “This is the lamest I’ve seen in close to 30 years.” @seankeeler explains. #KCvsDEN https://t.co/R0IEvuUMMj — Denver Post Broncos (@PostBroncos) January 9, 2022

Meanwhile, former second-round pick Drew Lock has shown the franchise that he’s clearly not the answer in Mile High.

Fangio’s future in Denver is certainly tenuous, to say the least. These comments may not have helped his cause.