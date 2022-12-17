Look: Vicious Stiff Arm In Celebration Bowl
It's been a heck of a game down in Atlanta for Saturday's Celebration Bowl between the Jackson State Tigers and NC Central Eagles.
Tied at 34-all, the two schools are headed to overtime as JSU tries to end Deion Sanders' HBCU career with a perfect 13-0 record.
One player who was definitely trying to make sure that wouldn't be the case was Eagles junior running back Latrell Collier who put a mean stiff-arm on a Jackson State defender before being tackled just short of the endzone.
Check it out for yourself:
The Celebration Bowl highlight definitely caught the attention of folks on Twitter.
"He said good night," a user replied.
"Straight up sent him to the shadow realm," another commented.
"Disrespectful," a fan said.
"Perfect stiff-arm placement."
"NASTY," another cried.
"This has been a delightful game," tweeted ESPN's Bill Connelly.
What a play.