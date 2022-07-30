Look: Video Emerges Of Josh Allen's "Fight" With Bills Teammate

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Sparks were flying during Saturday's Buffalo Bills training camp practice.

According to multiple reports, star quarterback Josh Allen got into a "fight" with defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

"Josh Allen and Jordan Phillips get into a fight. Allen ran QB draw at the goal line. Phillips thumped him a bit as Allen headed for the goal line. Allen was irate. It was on the right shoulder, but I thought Phillips was fine and Allen overreacted. That play ends practice," Bills insider Thad Brown reported.

Video of this altercation has since been released.

Allen immediately took offense to a slight bump from Phillips on his throwing shoulder, spiking the ball and shoving his teammate. The 2022 MVP favorite was pulled from the pile and quickly removed from the situation.

Preseason scuffles like this can indicate one of two things. Either some serious locker-room disfunction or a healthy competitive fire. Given the sky-high expectations for Allen's squad this coming season, Bills Mafia surely hopes that it's the latter.

After an early end to today's practice, the Bills will have a day off tomorrow to relax and collect themselves before getting back into action on Monday.