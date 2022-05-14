Look: Video From Little League Game Is Going Viral Today

Attention all parents of young athletes: don't act like the individuals you're about to see in a viral Little League video.

A video of an interaction between a Little League ump and parents in the crowd is going viral.

In it, you see the ump approach the fence asking parents to "be quiet" or else he's going to forfeit a team. Multiple parents erupt in an embarrassing outcry.

The ump then calls the game and walks off the field.

What an embarrassing group of individuals. The ump had every right to leave the game.

You can even hear one woman saying an attendee is a firefighter, as if that justifies ridiculous behavior at a youth sports game.

"Normally I wouldn’t be ok with parents acting like that. But I was unaware that he was a firefighter who protects the neighborhood. Having learned this. I will allow it," a Twitter user commented, with an obvious sarcastic tone.

It's a shame parents are ruining youth sports. These kids just want to play the sport they love. None of them are going pro. They just want to have fun.

Unfortunately, this has become a common trend in youth sports.

Chill out, parents. It's just a game.