Look: Video Has Emerged From Marshawn Lynch's Arrest

BELLEVUE, WA - NOVEMBER 13: Seattle Seahawks Running Back Marshawn Lynch attends an in-store appearance for the launch of BEASTMODE x PSD at Champs at Bellevue Square on November 13, 2015 in Bellevue, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for PSD Underwear)

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested by police and charged with a DUI earlier this week.

According to TMZ Sports, Las Vegas police found Lynch asleep at the wheel of a 2020 Shelby GT500 at 7:25 in the morning Tuesday. According to a statement from police, Lynch told police he stole the vehicle, but hadn't been drinking and didn't do drugs.

The five-time Pro Bowler was also dragged from the vehicle after he allegedly refused to step out, which a video from the New York Post shows.

Here's more about what the video shows, via the New York Post:

The videos show Lynch, 36, speaking to police through an open door on the driver’s side of his car. When officers ask him to step out of the vehicle, Lynch refuses to comply, leading them to forcibly remove him from the car.

“Right now, if you don’t get out of the vehicle, you’re going to be charged with obstructing an investigation,” an officer tells him. “That is a criminal offense and you will go to jail.”

Lynch asks for further explanation, which is not given, before officers pull him out of the car, which Lynch reportedly told cops he stole.

The video also shows the front left tire of the car Lynch was allegedly driving was completely missing.

Lynch's lawyers issued a statement saying he was not pulled over for a DUI.

"Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI. Rather the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation," it says. "We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law. Marshawn appreciates and is thankful for everyone’s concern and support."

We'll have more when it becomes available.