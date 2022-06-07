Look: Video Of Aaron Rodgers Driving To Work Is Going Viral

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, reports suggested that Aaron Rodgers finally showed up at Green Bay Packers OTAs.

While it was reported that he was there, no photos or videos of the star quarterback were published to social media. Well, on Tuesday morning, fans finally got a glimpse of the quarterback.

The back-to-back MVP was spotted in a golf cart zooming to practice earlier this morning.

Check it out.

Rodgers is coming off another phenomenal season in 2021. He finished with 4,115 yards through the air, 37 touchdowns, and four interceptions while also completing nearly 69-percent of his passes.

The incredible statistical year led Rodgers to winning his second-straight Most Valuable Player award. However, he would likely trade that for a Super Bowl win - especially when the Packers have been so close recently.

Green Bay made the NFC title game during the 2019 and 2020 seasons and seemed primed to do the same thing again last year. However, an upset loss to the San Francisco 49ers kept Green Bay from a third-straight NFC title game appearance.

Now, Rodgers enters the season without his favorite weapon - wide receiver Davante Adams.

Will the Packers make the playoffs again next season?