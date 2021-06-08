Look: Video Of Angry Umpire After Grand Slam Went Viral Today

On Monday afternoon, Dallas Baptist faced off against Oregon State in the final game of their NCAA Tournament regional at Fort Worth with a berth into the Super Regionals at stake.

Oregon State jumped out to an early 5-0 lead and looked to be in complete control. Ryan Wrobleski started a furious comeback for Dallas Baptist with a two-run home run in the sixth inning.

That cut the the Beavers’ lead to 5-2 before things really started to change. Andrew Benefield erased a 5-2 Oregon State lead by crushing a towering grand slam deep to left field.

After the grand slam, Benefield admired his handiwork. He stared a little bit too long at the ball and received an earful from the home plate umpire who told Benefield to get on his horse to first base.

The towering drive, which came on reliever Joey Mundt’s first pitch, gave the Patriots a 6-5 lead. That was all Dallas Baptist needed, but it didn’t stop the Patriots from adding a few insurance runs.

In the eighth inning, River Town smashed a two-run home run that put the game out of reach for the Beavers.

Benefield might have stared too long for the umpire, but he had reason to admire his grand slam. He put his team in position to win a pivotal game and advance to the super regionals.