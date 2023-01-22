Look: Video Of Arch Manning Practice Throw Is Going Viral

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 02: Arch Manning #16 of Isidore Newman High school looks on during the game against Hanhville Highschool on September 02, 2022 in Boutte, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Arch Manning has already hit the practice field at the University of Texas.

He's starting his first semester as a college student and he has a lot of fans excited about his future since he was the top-rated recruit in the 2023 class.

That excitement was amplified even more when Manning stepped on the field and threw a deep pass that was perfectly on target.

Here's a look at it:

Texas fans went crazy about the throw on social media as they're ready to see this in a game.

Manning committed to the Longhorns back in June and then signed with them in December during the early signing period. He'll have to earn the starting spot heading into next season as Quinn Ewers was the starter this past season.

That should be quite the battle.