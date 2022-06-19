Look: Video Of Arch Manning's Golf Swing Is Going Viral

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning may be the No. 1 college football recruit in the nation, but it looks like he could be coming for golf's top spot as well.

Over the weekend, On3 Sports' Justin Wells shared a clip of Manning launching a ball at an Austin driving range (with outstanding form by the way).

The video caught the attention of many on social media.

"Too damn hot to actually be on the golf course," replied one Longhorns fan.

"No Top Golfs in Athens," tweeted another user. "+1 Austin."

"Looks like Arch Manning is having a hell of a time in Austin," signal boosted a Texas football account.

Manning took his last official visit to UT over the weekend, a school that is quickly becoming the favorite to land his talents.

Georgia and Alabama are also reportedly in the running, but its looking good for Steve Sarkisian and Co.