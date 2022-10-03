Look: Video Of Bill Belichick Kicking Football Is Going Viral

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 28: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 28, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Dwyer-Pool/Getty Images)

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had a couple of viral moments in Sunday afternoon's overtime loss to the Packers.

Not only did the six-time Super Bowl champ absolutely lose it on an official when Green Bay received a reset play clock on an incompletion, but he also kicked an Aaron Rodgers pass late in the second quarter.

Fans got a laugh out of the 70-year-old denting the football on social media.

"With as much artful disdain as I remember," tweeted Mike Petraglia.

"I feel like this play is equivalent to seeing the [emperor] use his lightsaber for the first time in a movie/show, Bill knew exactly where that ball was landing," another user laughed.

"Elite athlete Bill Belichick," commented JP Acosta.

"That was legit impressive lol," another replied. "Love the zero hesitation to just kick that ball as if he was gym teacher just walking around a bunch of students horsing around with a football, lol."

The gift that keeps on giving.