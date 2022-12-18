Skip to main content
14
New Articles

Look: Video Of Bills Fans Singing 'Let It Snow!' Goes Viral

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 17: Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Bills vs. the Dolphins on Saturday night (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

There's no longer a debate who the best fans in sports are. It's Bills Mafia. 

Snow started to fall during the fourth quarter of Saturday night's AFC East battle between the Bills and Dolphins. 

In the midst of the festive scene, Bills fans began spreading some holiday cheer. 

Bills Mafia belted the classic holiday song 'Let It Snow!' as snow fell at Bills Stadium. Here's the incredible video:

How can you not be romantic about football?

Sign us up for more football in the snow. 

"The whole stadium singing “let it snow” is just the freaking best. This fan base is unbelievable. #BillsMafia," said Amanda Renner.

Better yet for Bills Mafia, Buffalo is heading home with the win. A field goal as time expired proved to be the difference. 

The Bills are heading to the AFC Playoffs. 

"The #Bills clinched a playoff berth with their win over the #Dolphins. That makes four teams in the playoff field: Philadelphia, San Francisco, Minnesota and Buffalo. 10 spots still up for grabs," said Tom Pelissero. 

Keep singing, Bills Mafia.