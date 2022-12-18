Look: Video Of Bills Fans Singing 'Let It Snow!' Goes Viral

Bills vs. the Dolphins on Saturday night (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

There's no longer a debate who the best fans in sports are. It's Bills Mafia.

Snow started to fall during the fourth quarter of Saturday night's AFC East battle between the Bills and Dolphins.

In the midst of the festive scene, Bills fans began spreading some holiday cheer.

Bills Mafia belted the classic holiday song 'Let It Snow!' as snow fell at Bills Stadium. Here's the incredible video:

How can you not be romantic about football?

Sign us up for more football in the snow.

"The whole stadium singing “let it snow” is just the freaking best. This fan base is unbelievable. #BillsMafia," said Amanda Renner.

Better yet for Bills Mafia, Buffalo is heading home with the win. A field goal as time expired proved to be the difference.

The Bills are heading to the AFC Playoffs.

"The #Bills clinched a playoff berth with their win over the #Dolphins. That makes four teams in the playoff field: Philadelphia, San Francisco, Minnesota and Buffalo. 10 spots still up for grabs," said Tom Pelissero.

Keep singing, Bills Mafia.