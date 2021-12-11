Look: Video Of Bob Stoops With Oklahoma Football Team Going Viral

The return of Bob Stoops as the head coach of the Oklahoma football program — albeit temporary — has Sooners Nation fired up.

The energy that Stoops brings to the program is perfectly encapsulated by this video of the college football coaching legend hyping up his team after Saturday’s practice:

Bob Stoops stepped up as the Sooners’ interim head coach following the sudden departure of Lincoln Riley a few weeks back. Newly-hired head coach Brent Venables will focus on recruiting and building his assistant staff while Stoops leads Oklahoma in this year’s Alamo Bowl.

As one of the longest tenured head coaches in program history, Stoops led the Sooners to a 190-48 record through 19 seasons at the helm in Norman. Even after his retirement from coaching back in 2016, his love for the Oklahoma program never wavered.

With this video, it’s clear Stoops is loving every moment of this 2021 reunion.

Oklahoma (10-2) will face off against Oregon (10-3) in a marquee Big-12/Pac-12 matchup on Dec. 29.