Look: Video Of Brittney Griner's Trip Home Is Going Viral
Thursday was the day that Brittney Griner had been waiting for over the past nine months.
She was officially released from prison as the U.S. and Russia agreed to a prisoner exchange on Thursday morning. Russia agreed to release Griner while the U.S. released convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Just a few hours after the announcement was made, ESPN tweeted out a video that shows Griner getting on a plane to come home.
Griner had been in custody since February after Russian officials found less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage. She was found guilty and was sentenced to nine years in prison before getting released.
The U.S. tried to also get Paul Whelan in the prisoner exchange but the Russians wouldn't go for it.
Griner will now rightfully be back with her loved ones while the U.S. also tries to bring home Whelan along with other prisoners who are detained.