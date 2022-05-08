Look: Video Of Charles Barkley's New Golf Swing Goes Viral

TUCSON, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 27: Charles Barkley plays his shot from the 17th tee during Capital One's The Match: Champions For Change at Stone Canyon Golf Club on November 27, 2020 in Oro Valley, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match)

TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley is showing off a brand new golf swing.

His first swing wasn't too bad, but he lost his first ball. The second swing looked to be a lot better as he hit it right down the fairway.

You can see both shots right here:

If Barkley keeps this up, who knows, maybe he could play in a golf tournament one day.

"The Match" could be calling his name since he'd get to likely pair up with one of the best golfers in the world. He'd be going up against another non-golf athlete paired with a great golfer.

We'll have to see when he next goes out onto a golf course. Perhaps he can play nine holes and show off the swing even more?