Look: Video Of Chase Briscoe's Wife Goes Viral Saturday

MADISON, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #14 HighPoint.com Ford, signs the Busch Light Pole Award backdrop after winning the pole award for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images) Jeff Curry/Getty Images

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is today from the famous World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison. Chase Briscoe will be behind the wheel for Stewart-Haas Racing, but his wife Marissa has been going viral for some wheels she was behind on Saturday.

Yesterday Briscoe posted a short video of the track in Madison. But after panning to his left, fans got to see his wife jogging with their son's stroller on the 1.25 mile track.

"Trying to teach Brooks early how to rip the fence," Briscoe said, referring to his son. The post has over 1,600 likes since yesterday.

Fans in the comments are having all kinds of fun with the unique video. Some are wondering if Marissa will take Brooks all the way around the track. Others are imagining what it would be like for a NASCAR announcer to comment on it:

Chase Briscoe is in his second year on the NASCAR Cup Series and is quickly climbing the ranks. He recorded his first Cup Series win at the Ruoff Mortgage 500 back in March.

Briscoe currently ranks 13th in the drivers championship with 349 points. He has three top five finishes and one win this season - already more than the entirety of last season.

The 27-year-old NASCAR driver will have pole position for the start of today's race.

Marissa and Brooks will probably be there to support him too.