Look: Video Of Ciara Twerking On Bronco Going Viral

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Ciara attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at Hard Rock Hotel Times Square on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic) Gotham/Getty Images

Earlier this offseason, the Denver Broncos made the bold move of trading for star quarterback Russell Wilson.

It's been a busy offseason for Broncos, both the football team and the car produced by Ford. And both have been impacted by the Wilson family - in some way or another.

On Thursday afternoon, singer, entertainer and model Ciara released a snippet of her new single. In the post on Instagram, she and a few other women could be seen twerking - on a Bronco.

"Its time to pull up and make that thang J.U.M.P," she said in the caption of the video on Instagram.

Some of the comments on the video had something to do with the wild gas prices. The cheapest sat just under $6.70, which is astronomical for most of those who live around the country.

Then again, most people were focused on Ciara, which was the whole point of the post in the first place.