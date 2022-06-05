Look: Video Of Dabo Swinney Playing Basketball Goes Viral

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers directs his team against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half of the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

If Dabo Swinney ever stops coaching, perhaps he'll take up a career in basketball.

Swinney was in the gym playing with some recruits when he hit a beautiful shot over a player to win the game.

He then went crazy with his celebration in a video that was captured by a recruit.

If that's the kind of celebration that can convince recruits to go to Clemson, then there will surely be more of them.

Swinney will be looking to lead the Tigers back into the College Football Playoff discussion in 2022 after they missed it in 2021.

Clemson finished the season with a 10-3 record after winning the Cheez-it Bowl over Iowa State.

Swinney has a 150-36 overall record in 14 seasons at Clemson and has led the program to two National Championships.

We'll see if he can make it three when the 2022 college football season kicks off in September.