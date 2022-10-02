Look: Video Of Dan Snyder Leaving AT&T Stadium Goes Viral

Disgraced Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was spotted at Sunday's game vs. the Cowboys.

The NFL continues to investigate the serious allegations against both the organization and Snyder personally.

Snyder was spotted leaving the bowels of AT&T Stadium with a police escort after the game, a clip that started to go viral among football fans on Twitter.

"And no one in that motorcade would ever call him Dan.." replied Andrew Brandt.

"And Dan Snyder's jet is in the air under an hour after the game is over," another said. "It certainly helps to beat traffic when you get a police escort out of the stadium or so it appears."

"One of my hills is that football teams/players/coaches shouldn't get motorcades at all," tweeted Yahoo's Frank Schwab. "Football culture run amok."

"What a loser."

"Just those wealthy enough to fund their own pretentiousness," commented Luke Thomas.

A push reportedly continues to generate 24 votes among NFL owners to strip Snyder of his team.