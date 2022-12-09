Look: Video Of Deion Sanders At Colorado Basketball Game Going Viral

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Deion Sanders' arrival at Colorado has been well received.

On Thursday night, Coach Prime was spotted at a Buffaloes basketball game. When he was shown on the big screen, the crowd at CU Events Center went absolutely nuts.

Sanders stood up and waved to the crowd while rocking a custom "Coach Prime" Colorado sweatshirt.

Take a look at the appearance here:

Sanders, who led the Jackson State Tigers to a perfect 12-0 record this past season, brings a great deal of hype to the Colorado program. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is expected to turn the program around through recruiting and the transfer portal.

Sanders reportedly signed a five-year, $29 million deal with Colorado.