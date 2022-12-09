Look: Video Of Deion Sanders At Colorado Basketball Game Going Viral
Deion Sanders' arrival at Colorado has been well received.
On Thursday night, Coach Prime was spotted at a Buffaloes basketball game. When he was shown on the big screen, the crowd at CU Events Center went absolutely nuts.
Sanders stood up and waved to the crowd while rocking a custom "Coach Prime" Colorado sweatshirt.
Take a look at the appearance here:
Sanders, who led the Jackson State Tigers to a perfect 12-0 record this past season, brings a great deal of hype to the Colorado program. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is expected to turn the program around through recruiting and the transfer portal.
Sanders reportedly signed a five-year, $29 million deal with Colorado.