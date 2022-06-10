Look: Video Of Derrick Henry's Latest Workout Going Viral

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 24: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Chiefs 27-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Derrick Henry can't be stopped. The Titans running back's latest workout video is going viral this Friday.

Henry's physique and strength has been well documented, dating back to his college days. At 6-foot-3, 247 pounds, Henry's a bulldozer.

It's not all natural strength, though. The veteran back works hard to maintain a certain physique. His latest workout video proves it.

In the video Henry is seen doing chin ups with a resistance band, jammer extensions, bench pressing with weighted chains, and more.

Wow. Talk about some hard work there.

The good news is Mike Vrabel doesn't have to worry about how Henry is spending his off-season.

When asked by a reporter earlier this week if he's checked in with Henry much this off-season, Vrabel joked that he usually just checks his Instagram to make sure he's working out.

“No, I usually just check on Instagram,” he responded jokingly.

Take a look.

Henry should have another big season for the Titans later this year.