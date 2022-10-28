Look: Video Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: Miami Dolphins cheerleaders during the NFL Football match between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills on September 19th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins took down the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night with an impressive defensive performance.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense jumped out to an early lead before the Steelers battled back to make it a 16-10 ballgame at the half. The second half yielded zero points for either team and finished 16-10.

Following the game, a celebration post from one Dolphins cheerleader started making the rounds on social media. Jared, a cheerleader for the team, has been producing viral content for much of the season.

A video she posted this week started making headlines.

"Danced the night away," she said in the post.

She started off the season with just over 5,000 followers on Instagram, but has ballooned to over 42,000 just a few weeks later.

How many will she have by the end of the season?