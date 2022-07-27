Look: Video Of Eli, Arch Manning Going Viral

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning shared a new video with his nephew, Arch.

Arch Manning, a five star quarterback recruit and Texas commit, and his uncle were seen juggling. Like a retired NFL player with too much time on his hands, Eli easily out-lasted Arch in the competition.

"Rookie!!" Eli said of his brother, Cooper's, son.

It's been a tough week for Arch, who was dropped by ESPN in its rankings. According to the latest ESPN 300 for the class of 2023, the Worldwide Leader has dropped Manning to the No. 2 spot behind California native Malachi Nelson.

Here's why:

With Nelson, we have seen a larger sample size, and the 6-foot-3, 185-pound quarterback has faced a higher level of competition for Los Alamitos High School (California). He has also developed physically, which has lead to more arm velocity. In our multiple in-person evaluations this spring and summer, our biggest observation from Nelson has been the growth beyond physical maturity as we see a more seasoned leader. His abilities in game, as well as his performances at camps and combines, make us confident he is now the No. 1 quarterback in the class. (Manning is still No. 2).

Can Arch take back the No. 1 spot for ESPN and defeat his uncle soon?